HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $479.56 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00022650 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $479.56 million and approximately $192,608.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

