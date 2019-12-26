HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $123,038.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $123,038.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00062503 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085512 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00072013 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.16 or 0.99254655 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000390 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 253,685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 253,550,136 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

