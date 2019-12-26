HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,726.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $302,766.00 and $3,726.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.01190354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,611,991 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.