Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.88. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after buying an additional 346,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,811,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,178,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $48.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

