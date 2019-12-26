Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will report $498.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $642.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Lorber David A purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

