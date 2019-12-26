Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report sales of $163.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.80 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $191.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $660.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.70 million to $660.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $617.90 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $625.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 142.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 87.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

