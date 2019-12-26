Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Cap of $610,644.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $610,644.00 and $73.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

