Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cfra raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.