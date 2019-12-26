Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $273,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $161,727.00. Insiders sold 227,001 shares of company stock worth $4,513,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

