Honest (HNST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last week, Honest has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $276,062.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

