HOQU 1-Day Volume Tops $39,906.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. HOQU has a market cap of $232,099.00 and approximately $39,906.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

