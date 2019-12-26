Horizen Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $52.10 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00087639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX and OKEx. In the last week, Horizen has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00382683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071029 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,063,500 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, BiteBTC, COSS and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

