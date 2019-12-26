Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $213.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.30 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $214.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $904.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.30 million to $907.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $947.27 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hostess Brands by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 41.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

