Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post sales of $213.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.30 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $214.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $904.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.30 million to $907.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $947.27 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hostess Brands by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 41.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply