Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 54.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 637,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

