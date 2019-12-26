Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $676.19 million and $104.00 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

