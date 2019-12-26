Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Achieves $7.40 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Hydro has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $702,194.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, Fatbtc and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Hydro

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, IDAX, CoinEx, BitForex, Fatbtc, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.