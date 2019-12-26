HyperCash Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $48.97 million and $11.09 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00015250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,464,922 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Huobi, Bit-Z, Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

