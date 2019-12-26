Hyperion (HYN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.