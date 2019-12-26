IG Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,687.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, TRX Market and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a market cap of $966,437.00 and $3,687.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.