IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 903.0% from the November 28th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. IMAC has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

