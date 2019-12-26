ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $857,888.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00001312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $857,888.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011065 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,708,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,708,893 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

