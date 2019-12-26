ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $796,504.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011154 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,695,341 coins and its circulating supply is 15,695,343 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.