Ink Reaches Market Cap of $931,967.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $931,967.00 and approximately $1,574.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, EXX, TOPBTC, Exmo, Bit-Z, Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

