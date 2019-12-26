INLOCK (ILK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $15,331.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.44 or 0.06030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023595 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,645,847 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

