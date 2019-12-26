Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Innodata news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $26,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $42,366 and sold 93,129 shares valued at $123,779. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Innodata has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

