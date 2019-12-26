InsaneCoin (INSN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $209.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $40,032.00 and $209.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00543378 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000790 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,078,976 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

