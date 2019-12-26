Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman James V. Continenza bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00.

Shares of KODK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

