Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,500 ($62,483.56).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, William Salomon bought 42,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £78,120 ($102,762.43).

HANA stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.10. The company has a market cap of $457,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,040 ($13.68).

About HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

