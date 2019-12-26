Insider Buying: Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Buys 32 Shares of Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott acquired 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($197.00).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Alexander Scott bought 41 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £152.11 ($200.09).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.10 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465 ($6.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 387.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

IHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Integrafin from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

