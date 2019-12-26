Insider Buying: Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) COO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 1,780,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 5.89. Provention Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

