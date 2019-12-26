Insider Buying: Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Purchases 543 Shares of Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam acquired 543 shares of Walker Crips Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.04 ($200.00).

LON:WCW opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. Walker Crips Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.42.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 1.18 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

