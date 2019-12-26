Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $702.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

