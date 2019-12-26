International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

International Money Express stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $457.99 million, a P/E ratio of -238.60 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

