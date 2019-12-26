Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) versus SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Critical Contrast

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 22.79% 42.04% 24.23% SS&C Technologies 7.83% 19.25% 5.67%

Risk & Volatility

Intuit has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuit and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $6.78 billion 10.26 $1.56 billion $5.58 47.90 SS&C Technologies $3.42 billion 4.54 $103.20 million $2.62 23.47

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intuit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SS&C Technologies pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intuit has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuit and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 2 5 9 0 2.44 SS&C Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $281.76, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $66.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. Given SS&C Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Intuit.

Summary

Intuit beats SS&C Technologies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

