Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pagerduty (PD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – Pagerduty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/15/2019 – Pagerduty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/14/2019 – Pagerduty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

12/6/2019 – Pagerduty had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Pagerduty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Pagerduty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Pagerduty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Pagerduty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Pagerduty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

11/7/2019 – Pagerduty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

