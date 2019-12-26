Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PureTech Health (PRTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PureTech Health (LON: PRTC) recently:

12/19/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/9/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/5/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/22/2019 – PureTech Health had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 380 ($5.00).

11/15/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 347 ($4.56).

11/4/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:PRTC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 302 ($3.97). 49,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. PureTech Health plc has a 1-year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

