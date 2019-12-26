iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 36,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

