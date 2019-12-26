Italo Hits Market Capitalization of $30,685.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $30,685.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,501,974 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.