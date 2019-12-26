Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to report sales of $177.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.80 million to $189.32 million. Jagged Peak Energy reported sales of $138.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year sales of $604.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.90 million to $623.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $751.13 million, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $796.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Financial Group lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,200 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 214.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 129.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

