Japan Content Token Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $44,873.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Japan Content Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Simex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Simex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

