Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Tops $158,408.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $158,408.00 and approximately $137,195.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,691,054 tokens. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

