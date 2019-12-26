John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WDGJF stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.