Joincoin (J) Price Reaches $0.0018

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $6,030.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joincoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Coin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,360,514 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.