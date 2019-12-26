Joint Ventures Trading 20.4% Higher This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $29,338.00 and approximately $690.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

