KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Achieves $500,154.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $500,154.00 and $732.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.68. During the last week, KARMA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002262 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.