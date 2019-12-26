Kava Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Kava has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00015682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava's total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava's official website is www.kava.io.

.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

