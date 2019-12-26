Kcash Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $650,412.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

