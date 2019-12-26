Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KML. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of TSE:KML opened at C$14.91 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.36.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

