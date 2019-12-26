Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan Canada earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Kinder Morgan Canada stock remained flat at $$10.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

