Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,240. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.